× 3 killed, 8 wounded in Chicago shootings during 3-hour span

CHICAGO — Chicago police say at least 11 people were shot, including three who died, in a three-hour span on the city’s South and West sides early Sunday.

Police say six people were shot at a party in the West Woodlawn neighborhood at around 1 a.m. Sunday. One of them, a 39-year-old man, died. The other five people who were shot were 24- and 21-year-old men who suffered leg wounds, a 21-year-old man who was grazed in the head, a 24-year-old woman who was shot in an arm, and a 19-year-old man who was shot in the back.

Among the other people killed Sunday were a 29-year-old man who was shot while sitting in a vehicle on the 1900 block of W. Garfield Blvd. in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. Police say around 1:15 a.m. an unknown person approached on foot and fired shots, striking the driver in the abdomen. The victim drove a short distance before crashing, and died later at University of Chicago Hospital.

A 24-year-old man was also killed in a drive-by shooting around 3:20 a.m. on the 800 block of W. 59th St. The victim was shot in the chest, stomach, back and arms and later died at University of Chicago Hospital. Police say no one is in custody.

Other victims shot early Sunday included a 25-year-old man who was wounded in the leg around 3 a.m. near 100 W. 110 St., a 32-year-old man who is in critical condition after he was shot near 1000 N. Kildare around 1:05 a.m., and a 34-year-old woman who was shot while attempting to break up a fight between a relative and the shooter around 3:15 a.m. on the 1300 block of S. Loomis in University Village.