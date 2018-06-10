× 12-year-old, man wounded in Fernwood shooting

CHICAGO — A 12-year-old was shot in the chest and a man injured in a shooting near the 9900 block of S. Perry in Fernwood on the Far South Side Sunday afternoon, Chicago police say.

According to police, someone exited a silver SUV and began firing shots in their direction around 12 p.m. Sunday. The 40-year-old man was shot in the knee, while the 12-year-old boy was wounded in the chest.

Police say both victims were taken to Roseland Hospital in stable condititon.

No offenders are in custody, and Area South detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.