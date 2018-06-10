1 dead, 5 injured in West Woodlawn shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Six people were shot, one fatally, in the city’s West Woodlawn neighborhood early Sunday morning.

The five injured, four men and one woman, were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and are expected to be OK.

The shooting started just after 1 a.m. Sunday morning in the 6400 block of South Eberhart Avenue.

Police said the shooter may have been in a passing car. Witnesses said a film crew was wrapping up a shoot when the shots were fired. Five men and a woman were hit.

The police said the man who was killed was 39 years old and was hit multiple times.

Police said the victims couldn’t describe the shooter.

The investigation is ongoing.

No one is in custody.