Winnebago, Lee and Ogle Counties included in a Severe Thunderstorm watch in effect until 2AM CDT Sunday

The National Storm Prediction Center has Issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of

Eastern Iowa

Northwest Illinois

Southwest Wisconsin

(Blue-shaded counties on the headlined map)

Effective this Saturday night and Sunday morning from 7:45PM until 2AM CDT.

Primary threats include…

Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely

Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail to 2-inches in diameter

A tornado or two possible

Scattered intense thunderstorms will continue to develop over eastern Iowa and track east across the Watch area this evening.

ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BUREAU CARROLL HENRY

JO DAVIESS LEE OGLE

PUTNAM ROCK ISLAND STEPHENSON

WHITESIDE WINNEBAGO