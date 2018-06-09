Winnebago, Lee and Ogle Counties included in a Severe Thunderstorm watch in effect until 2AM CDT Sunday
The National Storm Prediction Center has Issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of
Eastern Iowa
Northwest Illinois
Southwest Wisconsin
(Blue-shaded counties on the headlined map)
Effective this Saturday night and Sunday morning from 7:45PM until 2AM CDT.
Primary threats include…
Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely
Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail to 2-inches in diameter
A tornado or two possible
Scattered intense thunderstorms will continue to develop over eastern Iowa and track east across the Watch area this evening.
ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE
BUREAU CARROLL HENRY
JO DAVIESS LEE OGLE
PUTNAM ROCK ISLAND STEPHENSON
WHITESIDE WINNEBAGO