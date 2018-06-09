× Westernmost Chicago area counties included in Flash Flood Watch for later tonight/Sunday morning

Winnebago, Ogle, Lee and LaSalle Counties have been included in a Flash Flood Watch (dark green-shaded areas on the highlighted map) for later tonight until noon CDT Sunday.

Anticipated strong thunderstorms with heavy potentially flood-producing downpours are forecast to develop tonight over eastern Iowa and western Illinois, possibly spreading into the westernmost counties along and west of Interstate-39. With soils saturated by 1 to 3-inch rains earlier this Saturday morning, almost instant runoff may occur with additional heavy rains in these counties, thus the issuance of the Flash Flood Watch.