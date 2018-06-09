× Thunderstorm clusters producing locally heavy downpours/flash-flooding this Saturday morning

A wide band of slow-moving showers and thunderstorms is producing locally heavy rainfalls of 1 to 2-inches and flash-flooding in portions of northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana this Saturday morning. The National Storm Prediction and Weather Prediction Centers continue to hold the Chicago area in a Marginal Risk (green-shaded areas on the highlighted maps calling for a 5 to 10-percent chance of strong to severe storms with damaging winds, hail and flood-producing downpours within 25 miles of a given location) for the next 24 hours

One to two-inch rains have caused localized flooding in portions of Winnebago, Boone, McHenry and northern Cook Counties early this morning with heavy rains also along and either side of the Intestate-80 corridor. Several roads have been flooded and traffic re-routed , so if you’re out be aware travel may be difficult and alternate routes necessitated by the localized heavy rains.

Indications are that showers/thunderstorms will diminish later this morning with a break in activity this afternoon, then possibly redevelop later Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Severe Weather and Excessive Rain/Flash-flood Outlook Maps below…

Latest Weather Radar Mosaic…