Robbers choke and beat victims

The Chicago Police Department has issued a community alert for the 19th district, and people who live in the area say they always try to be careful. Police say a 14-year-old boy was walking to school when he was approached from behind. One of the robbers choked him while the other searched his pockets. They took off with his property, although the victim was able to recover an item they tossed when they ran away. It happened May 22nd at 7:30 in the morning in the 38-hundred block of North Ashland. The 14-year-old refused medical treatment. Later that night between nine and ten, police say the two robbers struck again. This time they were in the 800 block of West Irving Park. The victim: a 40-year-old man was beaten and robbed. The two offenders went into a nearby building. And the victim took himself to the hospital with a cut above his left eye.

The most recent incident happened May 29th on Montrose around six am. Police say a 15-year-old boy was on a brown line train when the robbers got on, took his property, and got off the train. He wasn’t hurt.

Anyone with information on the attacks should call the police.