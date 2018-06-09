× Next round of thunderstorms likely tonight into Sunday morning

The band of showers and thunderstorms that moved through the Chicago area this Saturday morning have weakened and moved off to the east. In their wake the air has stabilized, and the outlook is for a dry afternoon over much of our region.

The National Storm Prediction Center has revised their Severe Weather Outlook – putting eastern Iowa and westernmost Illinois under a Slight to Enhanced Risk of severe storms (see map below). Storms are likely to fire up over that area later this afternoon/early evening with increasing chances of strong storms with potential flood-producing downpours spreading over northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana later tonight into Sunday morning.

Severe Weather Outlook Map…

Latest Weather Radar Mosaic…