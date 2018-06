× Man killed, another injured in Marquette Park shooting

CHICAGO – One man was killed and another injured in a shooting on the Southwest Side.

The shooting happened just before 1:40 Saturday morning near 72nd and Western in Marquette Park.

Police say two 25-year-old men were standing outside when they heard gunfire and realized they were shot.

Paramedics took both men to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where one was pronounced dead.

The other is in stable condition.