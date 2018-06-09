× Lawyers demand release of video in fatal Chicago police shooting

CHICAGO — Lawyers for the family of a man fatally shot by a Chicago police officer are demanding the release of body camera footage of the shooting.

Attorneys Antonio Romanucci and Andrew Stroth said Saturday the video will factor into whether the family of Maurice Granton Jr. will file a lawsuit.

Granton was killed Wednesday during an alleged “armed confrontation” with police officers. The day after the shooting, police released surveillance video allegedly showing Granton holding a gun while in the area before the shooting.

Authorities say the officers were attempting to question Granton after spotting him taking part in an alleged illegal drug transaction. An autopsy revealed he was shot in the back.

Police recovered a gun at the scene they say Granton was carrying. They say there is evidence the gun had been fired. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which is investigating the shooting, said the officer fired three shots.