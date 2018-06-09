× Fugitive in federal custody after fatal Gary shootout, ATF says

CHICAGO — One of the men accused of shooting at ATF agents in Gary, Ind., this week is in custody, the agency announced Saturday.

Officials on Friday described Bernard Graham, 25, of Calumet City, as armed and dangerous. They said he fled Gary following a fatal shootout that left an ATF agent critically wounded Thursday. There was a $25,000 reward for information leading to Graham’s successful capture.

On Saturday afternoon, the ATF said Graham was in federal custody.

As of Friday, Graham was one of two men facing federal charges in the Gary shootout. A third suspect was in custody but not yet charged; a fourth was fatally shot.

A Chicago-based ATF agent was shot in his chest and arm Thursday after suspects in an illegal gun sale ambushed him during a sting. The agent is expected to recover.

The operation, which spanned several days, began in the Little Village neighborhood of Chicago before moving to Lansing, Ill., and eventually ending up in Gary.

A 29-year-old suspect who is in custody but has not yet been charged is accused of trying to sell guns illegally to an ATF informant in Little Village. The suspect met with the informant in Lansing, prosecutors said.

From there, the duo went to Gary, where they met up with three men: Blake King, 19, of Chicago, who has been charged in this case; Raymon Truitt II, 28, who was fatally shot; and Graham, authorities said.

Undercover agents said they wanted to buy several guns for $2,000. During the interaction, the agents were handed a bag said to contain guns, according to prosecutors. In reality, the bag was full of pots and pans.

At that point, Truitt and Graham opened fire, prosecutors said. During an exchange of gunfire that followed, Truitt was fatally shot and an ATF agent was shot and wounded. Graham escaped. King and the 29-year-old suspect who has not yet been charged were taken into custody.

According to The (Northwest Indiana) Times, Truitt is a convicted felon with a violent criminal history. He was convicted in 2014 of aggravated battery in a July 2013 shooting. He was also convicted of felony battery for shooting a man in 2016.