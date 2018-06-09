× Dense Fog Advisory for Illinois and Indiana Counties adjacent to the Lake Michigan Shoreline in effect until 10AM CDT Sunday

With visibility expected to lower to less than 100 feet in some locations near Lake Michigan, a Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for all Illinois and Indiana counties adjacent to Lake Michigan overnight tonight into mid-morning Sunday.

With a northeast wind, dense fog forming over Lake Michigan will hover along the shoreline and likely drift inland tonight and Sunday morning. Motorists should be aware of visibility potentially dropping sharply over a short period of time.

Counties under a Dense Fog Advisory shaded in gray on the map below…