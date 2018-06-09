Carlos Rodón set to make season debut for White Sox

BOSTON – Carlos Rodón is back in the White Sox rotation.

Rodón was activated off the 60-day DL Saturday morning. He is slated to start for the first time since last September Saturday night against the Red Sox.

Rodón has been on the disabled list since March 28 (retroactive to March 26) to continue his rehabilitation from left should surgery on September 27, 2017.

The 25-year-old southpaw made four rehab starts between Class AAA Charlotte and Class A Kannapolis. Rodón went 2-4 with a 4.15 ERA and 76 strikeouts over 12 starts last season.

To make room on the roster, the Sox designated Chris Beck to Class AAA Charlotte.