Boy, 12, shot on Far South Side

CHICAGO — A 12-year-old boy was shot in his leg Saturday on the Far South Side.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the shooting occurred about 4:20 p.m. in the 300 block of East 130th Street.

The boy was standing outside when two “unknown males” began to shoot at one another, police said. The 12-year-old boy was not the intended target. He was shot in his leg and taken in good condition to Comer Children’s Hospital.

No one was in custody.