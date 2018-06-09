× Body found in Dolton alley had been shot multiple times: report

DOLTON, Ill. — A woman whose body was found behind a Dolton garage Friday had been shot multiple times, according to media reports.

The body was found about 10:30 a.m. Friday near 146th Street and Woodlawn Avenue in Dolton, Ill. Family told WGN News the person found was a female postal worker who lived in the south suburbs and worked in Chicago.

They said she didn’t show up to work for her shift Friday morning; a relative last spoke with her about 8 a.m. Friday.

On Saturday, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said the body had been shot multiple times, the Chicago Tribune reported. The case was ruled a homicide. The morgue on Saturday did not release a name or gender for the victim.

Neighbors said they didn’t hear a struggle or shots fired, so they believe the woman could have been killed somewhere else and dumped at the location.

Community activist Andrew Holmes said the woman found was between 18 and 25 years old.

