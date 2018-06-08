Zion residents sue waste company over landfill odor

ZION, Ill. — Residents of a northern Chicago suburb are suing a waste collection company amid concerns about it possibly expanding its landfill.

The Lake County News-Sun reports that more than 50 households in the Zion area have filed lawsuits against Advanced Disposal. The lawsuits allege that the company isn’t doing everything it can to minimize the landfill’s impact on the area. One case involving five households will go to trial June 18.

Winthrop Harbor resident Kerry Johnson can see the “mountain of garbage” from her bedroom window, but says the real problem with the Zion landfill is the smell. Her family is one of more than 50 households in the area suing Advanced Disposalhttps://t.co/8nZNOnuvTn pic.twitter.com/cYYDB2qzmD — Lake County News-Sun (@newssun) June 7, 2018

Landfill general manager James Lewis says officials have taken steps to address the odor, garbage, dust and noise the site produces. He says they’re going to test out a new odor-neutralizing system.

Lewis says the company has purchased land for a potential expansion, but details haven’t been finalized.

Advanced Disposal spokesman Mark Nighbor declined to comment on the lawsuit, but said the landfill has provided a “needed, very viable service” since 1976.