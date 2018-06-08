Woman’s body found near garage in Dolton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOLTON, Ill. – Police are investigating after the body of a woman was found behind a garage in the south suburb.

A man discovered the body around 10:30 a.m. Friday behind a garage near 146th Street and Woodlawn Avenue in Dolton.

Family tells WGN News she was a postal worker who lives in the south suburbs and works in Chicago.

They say she didn't show up to work for her shift this morning. A relative says they spoke with her on the phone around 8 a.m.

Detectives are trying to determine if the victim was beaten or shot in the back of the head.

Neighbors said they didn't hear a struggle or shots fired, so believe the woman could have been killed somewhere else and dumped at the location.

Community activist Andrew Holmes said the woman found is between 18-25 years old. Police have not released an official ID.