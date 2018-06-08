White Sox Game Notes For Friday @ Boston

* The Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox will face off for the first time this season after Boston took six of seven last season. The Red Sox outscored the White Sox 43-24 in those seven games.

* The White Sox split their last series with the Twins after blowing a 2-0 lead in the 8th inning of the first game. They have 17 losses via a blown lead this season, fourth most in MLB. Boston has 19 comeback wins this season, most in MLB.

* The Red Sox haven’t lost a series since May 14-16 against the Athletics, holding opponents to just 3.6 runs per game in the 20 games since then. They have held their opponents under five runs in 45 games this season, tied for second-most such games in MLB (Astros, 47).

* Jose Abreu is on a seven-game hitting streak, with five RBI and five extra base hits in those seven games. He is one of five players in MLB to lead their team outright in hits (70), RBI (36) and extra base hits (33) this season.

* J.D. Martinez is batting just .222 in his last 15 games after previously batting .343. However, he has 5 home runs in those 15 games dating back to May 22, tied for second most in MLB since then.

* Andrew Benintendi has four home runs in his last five games, the fourth Red Sox player to accomplish that this season. Only the Rangers have also had four different players homer at least four times in five games this season.