Trump says he may pardon deceased boxing great Muhammad Ali

Posted 7:29 AM, June 8, 2018, by , Updated at 08:18AM, June 8, 2018

Former heavyweight champion of the world Muhammad Ali (C) and wife Lonnie Ali (L) arrives at 'Celebrity Fight Night X', a charity event to raise money for the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Research Center at Barrow Neurological Institute March 27, 2004, in Pheonix, Arizona. Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he may pardon another late heavyweight boxing champion — this time, Muhammad Ali.

Trump tells reporters he’s looking at “thousands of names” of people who could be granted clemency.

“I’m thinking about Muhammad Ali. I’m thinking about that very seriously and some others,” he said.

Trump’s already granted a posthumous pardon to boxing’s first black heavyweight champion, Jack Johnson — convicted of violating a law that made it illegal to transport women across state lines for “immoral” purposes.

Ali refused to enter the military during the Vietnam War, declaring himself a conscientious objector. His decision resulted in a draft-evasion conviction, and he was stripped of his heavyweight boxing crown. Ali’s legal fight ended in 1971, when the Supreme Court ruled in his favor.

Earlier this week, Trump commuted the life sentence of a woman whose cause was championed by Kim Kardashian West.

Sonny Liston lies out for the count after being KO’d in the first round of his return title fight by world heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali, Lewiston, Maine, May 25, 1965. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)