Some big total rainfall numbers likely before this weekend’s close—but NOT uniformly; warm, moisture-rich atmosphere provides the foundation for downpours but numerous precipitation-free hours to intervene
-
What present do I get for someone who loves weather?
-
Showers possible, slightly cooler weather for weekend
-
Warm, mostly sunny weather continues
-
Storms possible with warmer weather
-
Warm weather sticks around; Storms throughout area
-
-
Much more mild weather for the weekend
-
Cooler temps on the way
-
Mild weekend to follow a hot Thursday
-
Rain, cooler temps on the way
-
90-degree temps continue
-
-
Summer weather comes in strong
-
Hot weekend temps on the way
-
Rain possible this weekend