Salmonella outbreak linked to pre-cut melon sold at Walmart, Costco, Kroger

A multi-state Salmonella outbreak has been linked to pre-cut melons.

The Center for Disease Control says at least 60 people have gotten sick, including six in Illinois. Those cases range in age from 23 to 87 years and have been reported in all regions of the state, the Illinois Dept of Public Health said.

Caito Foods is voluntarily recalling fresh cut watermelon, honeydew melon, cantaloupe and fresh-cut mixed fruit containing one of these melons, produced at the Caito Foods facility in Indianapolis. The company has been advised by the CDC that it has linked 58 illnesses to the strain under investigation.

Caito Foods has ceased producing and distributing these products as the company and FDA continue their investigation.

The products were packaged in clear, plastic clamshell containers and distributed in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina and Ohio.

The products were sold at stores including Walmart, Walgreens, Costco and Kroger and other.

The IDPH says most people affected by Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps 12 to 72 hours after eating food contaminated by the bacteria. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, and most people recover without treatment. However, diarrhea for some people may be so severe that they need to be hospitalized. The CDC has indicated there have been more hospitalizations with this outbreak than what is typically seen. The elderly, infants, and those with compromised immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is working to identify the source of Salmonella and there may be recalls as more information is learned.

Consumers seeking information may call 844-467-7278 Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT and Saturday and Sunday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT.