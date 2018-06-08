Midday Fix: White Sox Charities Sox Serve Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Christine O'Reilly - Vice President, Community Relations/Executive Director, Chicago White Sox Charities

Events:

Sox Serve week June 11-16 by White Sox Charities serves as the White Sox annual fundraising and community outreach campaign. The goal of Sox Serve Week is to engage fans attending games and those following along from home through community outreach events featuring current players, auctions, unique fundraising activities and more. Each day highlights a different giving area of White Sox Charities and will feature a community outreach activity and a fundraising event.

