Lunchbreak: Mini Ahi Tuna Tacos

Chef Rick Gresh, Director of Culinary Operations at Flight Club
Flight Club
111 W. Wacker Drive, Chicago
Recipe:
Ahi Tuna Tacos
Yield: 1 service
Chili Vinaigrette Ingredients
1 ea Orange juiced
1 ea Lemon juiced
1 ea Red chilies, chopped
1tbsp Chives. Chopped fine
½ tsp Aleppo pepper
½ tsp Salt
½ ea Jalepeno, seeds removed, chopped fine
4 oz (1/2 cup) Olive Oil
Method:
- Mix all ingredients together
Taco Ingredients
3 ea mini taco shells
3 oz (6 T) ahi tuna, raw, diced medium size
1 tbsp cucumber, diced small
1 tbsp fennel diced small
1 oz (2 T) chili vinaigrette
to taste kosher salt & black pepper
2 pc freeze dried orange
1 oz (2 T) guacamole
Method:
- In a mixing bowl combine the tuna, cucumber, fennel, vinaigrette and salt and pepper.
- Fill each taco with the tuna mixture.
- Crush the orange into smaller pieces and top tuna with it.
- Smear guacamole on the plate, place tacos on plate.