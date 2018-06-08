Lunchbreak: Mini Ahi Tuna Tacos

Posted 12:48 PM, June 8, 2018, by , Updated at 01:16PM, June 8, 2018

Chef Rick Gresh, Director of Culinary Operations at Flight Club

Flight Club

111 W. Wacker Drive, Chicago

https://flightclubdarts.com/

Recipe:

Ahi Tuna Tacos

Yield: 1 service

Chili Vinaigrette Ingredients

1 ea             Orange juiced

1 ea             Lemon juiced

1 ea             Red chilies, chopped

1tbsp            Chives. Chopped fine

½ tsp           Aleppo pepper

½ tsp           Salt

½ ea            Jalepeno, seeds removed, chopped fine

4 oz (1/2 cup) Olive Oil

Method:

  1. Mix all ingredients together

 

Taco Ingredients

3 ea             mini taco shells

3 oz (6 T)      ahi tuna, raw, diced medium size

1 tbsp           cucumber, diced small

1 tbsp           fennel diced small

1 oz (2 T)      chili vinaigrette

to taste         kosher salt & black pepper

2 pc             freeze dried orange

1 oz (2 T)      guacamole

Method:

  1. In a mixing bowl combine the tuna, cucumber, fennel, vinaigrette and salt and pepper.
  2. Fill each taco with the tuna mixture.
  3. Crush the orange into smaller pieces and top tuna with it.
  4. Smear guacamole on the plate, place tacos on plate.

 