CHICAGO -- A Will County judge was carjacked in Greektown.

47-year-old Judge David Carlson was targeted early Friday morning in a Walgreens parking lot.

The suspects pulled him from his vehicle and threatened to shoot him if he didn’t hand over his keys.

The group then sped-off in the judge’s vehicle.

Police later tracked down the car.

Carlson wasn't hurt.

No arrests.