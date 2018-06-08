WGN's Dean Richards sat down with John Travolta for an interview, where the actor spoke on his dance with Princess Diana.
John Travolta talks about his dance with Princess Diana
-
Royal honeymoon destination announced
-
Producer and DJ known as Avicii found dead
-
Meghan Markle weds Prince Harry in royal wedding
-
First photos of Prince Louis released by royal family
-
Princess Charlotte will be bridesmaid, Prince George a page boy in royal wedding
-
-
Meghan Markle baptized in private ceremony
-
PHOTOS: It’s a boy! Kate Middleton gives birth to 3rd child
-
Blackhawks analyst Eddie Olczyk announces that he’s cancer-free
-
Ryne Sandberg mimics the Cubs’ bullpen dancing during Twitter Q&A
-
Prince Louis: Surprise choice for royal baby name
-
-
WGN’s new Evening News anchor Joe Donlon break dances on live TV
-
FBI agent loses his gun during dance-floor backflip, accidentally shoots bar patron
-
#FeedonThis: Jarrett and Josh are dancing again