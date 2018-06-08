Forensic Psychiatrist says multiple treatment options for depression are available

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Forensic Psychiatrist Andrew Farah joined us on the Morning News following Anthony Bourdain's death. CNN confirmed Bourdain was found unresponsive in his hotel room Friday morning and the cause of death was suicide.

Dr. Farah says that different treatment options are available for those suffering from depression, including medication, therapy and more.

"It's okay to come in for treatment," Dr. Farah said.

Suicide is currently the tenth leading cause of death for adults. For anyone seeking help, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.