Family of neighbor accidentally killed in Quintonio Legrier shooting settles with city

CHICAGO — More than two years after bystander Bettie Jones was accidentally shot and killed by a Chicago police officer, the city has reached a tentative settlement with her family.

The Chicago Tribune reports the settlement came days before the lawsuit was to go to trial.

Jones was the neighbor of Quintonio Legrier.

It was the day after Christmas 2015. LeGrier was an NIU engineering student staying at his dad’s West Side home during winter break. He called 911 three times because he was having a mental health crisis.

When Officer Roberto Rialmo arrived, he shot LeGreir because the 19-year-old student was wielding a baseball bat.

Officer Rialmo opened fire, killing Legrier and Jones, who was standing behind him.

The amount of the settlement has not yet been disclosed