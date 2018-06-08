Cubs Game Note For Friday vs. Pittsburgh

* The Pirates have lost their last six series, amassing a 6-14 record in those games. They are an even .500 (31-31) for just the second time this season. They still have the third-highest team OPS in the National League (.741), behind only the Cubs and Braves.

* The Cubs are 5-1 (.833) in June, tied for the best record in MLB. They are holding opponents to an MLB-low .175 batting average thus far in June. They have already recorded two games of 17 hits in June, and have reached this mark an MLB-leading four times this season. Nine teams in MLB are yet to reach 17 hits in a game this season.

* Chad Kuhl has recorded quality starts in his last three outings; the only other time in his career he reached this mark, he extended the streak to five consecutive quality starts in his rookie season (2016). His first pitch strike percentage is 55.6 percent this season, which ranks 83rd out of 90 qualifying pitchers in MLB.

* Mike Montgomery has allowed just one run on a solo home run in 11.2 innings of work as a starting pitcher this season. His ground ball rate in all appearances this season is 63.4 percent, the best mark in baseball (minimum 35 innings).

* Corey Dickerson is on a seven-game hit streak in which he is slashing .414/.433/.517 and has four multi-hit games and eight runs scored (including four in one game). Dickerson is a career .379 hitter against the Cubs, which is the best mark by any player since Dickerson entered the league in 2013 (minimum 70 PA).

* Anthony Rizzo has recorded at least one hit in 17 of his past 19 games, and is slashing .352/.442/.606 in those games. In the Cubs’ last series, Rizzo went 4-for-10, scored three runs and drove in four more, including home runs in his last two games.