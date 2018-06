Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The Blackhawks season may be over, but that does not stop the goal.

WGN's Marcus Leshock visits its Get Out and Learn (G.O.A.L.) program. The program teaches children the game of hockey. A portion of the program is called First Stride where 4th and 5th grade students hit the ice and the classroom to learn the STEM of hockey.

