× Showers/thunderstorms working way across Chicago area this morning

CHICAGO — A band of showers and thunderstorms is making slow headway east and north across the Chicago area this Friday morning. In general, the strongest thunderstorms will produce heavy downpours with a few locations receiving gusty winds and hail. This convective complex should move through our area this morning, weakening and moving on to the east by early afternoon.

The National Storm Prediction and the Weather Prediction Centers have northern Illinois and northern Indiana in a Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms and flash-flood producing downpours for the next 24 hours and beyond (green-shaded areas depicting a 5 to 10 percent chance of damaging winds/hail or localized flooding Friday and Friday night within 25 miles of a given location shown on the headlined map and map below).

Synoptically a west/east-oriented quasi-stationary frontal boundary is forecast to vacillate along and south of the Interstate-80 corridor for the next couple days. Eastward-moving upper-level impulses rippling across the frontal boundary will enhance instability and trigger clusters of showers and thunderstorms – as is the case this Friday morning. Often when this occurs, the morning activity will tend to stabilize the atmosphere for a few hours following – giving a rain-free period – in this case this afternoon. We will see how the scenario plays out this time around.

Excessive Rain/Flash-flood Outlook Map…

Latest Weather Radar Mosaic…