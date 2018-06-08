Author Chris Nashawaty brings back the past with a behind-the-scenes look at the classic comedy “Caddyshack”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chris Nashawaty visits WGN Morning News to discuss his book, "Caddyshack The Making of a Hollywood Cinderella Story". Nashawaty goes in depth of how the movie, "Caddyshack", was made and how certain actors got along throughout the process. He also highlights how it relates to another comedy movie, "Animal House". Nashawaty visits Jones College Prep Saturday, June 9 to talk more about the film and his book.

Chris Nashawaty with Michael Phillips

June 9th 2:30-3:30pm

Jones College Prep

700 S. State St.

4th Floor

Room 4304

Chicago