Around Town previews After Supper Visions

How do Chicagoans in need “view” our city? One local program, After Supper Visions, shows us that talent can come from all walks of life.

The annual exhibit is set up like an art gallery at Catholic Charities headquarters in the River North neighborhood. Attendees have a chance to visit with homeless photographers and learn about each photographer’s perspective on his or her photos. Prints and note cards are available for purchase at the art exhibit as well. Artists use the profits to help with security deposits for apartments, pay utility bills, buy food or purchase digital cameras to encourage their new passion.

Catholic Charities Headquarters

721 N. LaSalle St.

Chicago, IL 60654

aftersuppervisions.com