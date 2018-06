Deanne Blenkle, Almost Home Foundation

Lauren Mieli, The Catnip Times

Val Follmann, Almost Home Foundation

www.almosthomefoundation.org

Event:

Meow Meetup Chicago Midwest’s Largest Convention for Cat Lovers July 21 & 22 (9 a.m.-5 p.m.) at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center – 5555 N. River Rd., Rosemont, IL. Tickets at www.meowmeetup.com

CODE: AHFCATS for discount on tickets and $5 per ticket donation to Almost Home Foundation! AHF adoptable cats and kittens at this event.