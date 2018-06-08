5 injured after wrong-way driver crashes on Dan Ryan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A wrong-way driver caused a crash that injured five people on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

The accident happened around 2:45 a.m. Friday on the outbound Dan Ryan near 63rd Street.

According to a preliminary police report, the wrong-way driver, identified as a woman, got on to the expressway at 79th Street. The driver made it all the way to 63rd Street, and then crashed with another vehicle.

Two vehicles were completely wrecked in the crash.

Five people were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical to serious condition, but are now listed in stable condition.

It appears drunk driving is to blame in the crash, according to police. No charges have been filed yet.

All lanes were closed on the Dan Ryan earlier as police investigated, but have reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.