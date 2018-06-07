Zedd, Liam Payne, and Flo Rida headline first U.S. Nickelodeon SlimeFest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kel Mitchell, known for his role on Nickelodeon's "All That" and comedy duo of "Keenan and Kel", talks to Larry and Robin about the debut of SlimeFest coming to Chicago, IL. Mitchell will be joined by his "Game Shakers" colleague at SlimeFest, while Breanna Yde and JoJo Siwa are some other expected headliners. Mitchell says the two-day event is like the well-known music festival, Coachella, but for kids and families.

Nickelodeon SlimeFest

Saturday June 6, Sunday June 7

Huntington Bank Pavillion at Northerly Island

http://Nickslimefest.com