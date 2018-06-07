Woman charged with murder, accused of starting fatal Rogers Park fire

CHICAGO – A woman has been charged in connection to a fatal fire in the city’s Rogers Park neighborhood, according to officials.

Margaret Reed, 44, faces two felony counts of murder and one felony count of aggravated arson, according to Chicago police.

Police said Reed was arrested June 5 around 10:45 p.m. after being positively identified after an investigation into fire that happened on the 1700 block of West Touhy Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police determined the fire was arson.

Maria Silva, 51, died from her injuries after jumping out a window to escape the extra-alarm fire.

Officials say the fire started on the rear porches of the building and quickly spread inside.

The woman jumped from an upper floor of the building before crews were able to rescue her. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but died shortly after.

Another woman was treated and released for smoke inhalation.

Reed is due in court June 8.