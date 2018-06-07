× Southwest flight to Chicago makes emergency landing in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas – A Southwest Airlines flight heading to Chicago was forced to make an emergency landing in Austin on Thursday.

Flight 1479 took off from San Antonio and was headed for Chicago when it experienced a flap malfunction. There were 143 passengers on the flight.

According to a passenger on the plane, the plane circled for about an hour to burn off fuel and then landed safely in Austin.

Southwest said they are removing the aircraft from service for further inspection and said they are working to accommodate the customers onto a different plane.

There are no reports of any injuries.