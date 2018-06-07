Possible Addison shooting victim found in Glendale Heights driveway

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. — The body of a possible Addison shooting victim was found in a Glendale Heights driveway. Addison police are now investigating the incident.

Addison police were investigating a shooting near the 500 block of South Green Oaks Court around 4:15 p.m. where gun shots were reported, officials said.

When officers arrived, they discovered evidence of a shooting. A possible victim was located in Glendale Heights about two hours later in a driveway on Lippert Lane.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information was provided.