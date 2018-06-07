× North Carolina pizza worker accused of putting rat poison in cheese

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Customers at a North Carolina pizzeria may have dodged a close one last week. The News & Observer reports an employee at Fayetteville’s Primo Pizza was arrested Wednesday and accused of mixing what police believe was rat poison in with the shredded cheese.

Per a Fayetteville police news release, a sharp-eyed manager was prepping a pizza pie last Friday when he noticed “an unknown substance” in the pizza topping and went to check out the restaurant’s surveillance footage.

He says the footage showed 59-year-old Ricky Lee Adami was the one who appeared to have shredded the cheese and placed something that was not cheese into the shredding machine.

The manager called police, and all suspect cheese was rounded up before it could reach any customers.

Adami has been charged with distributing food containing noxious/deleterious material and is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

More From Newser: