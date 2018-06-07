Former Ill. Gov. Pat Quinn pushing for term limits for Chicago mayor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago is the only major city in the US that doesn’t have a term limit on its mayor.

Former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn's grassroots movement wants to change that.

Take Charge Chicago is circulating a petition that could keep Mayor Rahm Emanuel from winning a third term in the Mayoral election in February.

They need 100,000 signatures by August 6 to get the referendum on the November ballot to limit the Chicago Mayor’s tenure to two consecutive terms.

If it passes, that would end Emanuel's re-election bid.

Quinn says this is the best way to achieve true campaign finance reform and open up city hall for more democracy.

His group is more than halfway to reaching its goal.

Volunteers plan to collect the rest of the petition signatures at events this summer.