Midday Fix: Creamy scrambled eggs

Debbie Gold
Tied House
3157 N. Southport Ave.
Chicago
https://www.tiedhousechicago.com/
Event:
Brunch -- Saturdays & Sundays, 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Recipe:
Creamy Scrambled Eggs
3 farm fresh eggs
1 tablespoon heavy cream
1 teaspoon butter
Choose the smallest saucepan or saute pan you have.
Put pan over low heat.
While pan is heating, break your eggs into a bowl
Beat the eggs thoroughly. You want the yolks to be completely broken up and incorporated with the whites. Whisk in the cream.
Melt 2 teaspoon of butter in the pan and let it melt.
Pour eggs into the pan with the melted butter. The heat should be very very low.
The eggs could take up to 15 minutes to cook.
The more frequently you stir the eggs the more custardy they will be. Stirring constantly the eggs will turn out almost like a creamy pudding.
Season slightly with salt and pepper.
Eat immediately!