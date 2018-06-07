× Man drives wrong-way on Lake Shore Drive after hit-and-run crash, police say

CHICAGO — A wrong-way driver involved in two crashes during morning rush hour is in police custody.

Police say the incidents began with a hit-and-run accident around 7:15 a.m. Thursday near Thorndale Avenue and North Broadway.

A short time later, the driver involved in the hit-and-run was seen driving south in the northbound lanes in the 5200 block of North Lake Shore Drive. The driver then crashed into a black Mercedes.

The victim in the first crash spotted the hit-and-run driver, and drove south in the northbound lanes to alert police.

The wrong-way driver, identified only as a male, was injured and transported to the hospital to be treated. He is in police custody and expected to face criminal charges.

The driver who was hit in the second crash was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.