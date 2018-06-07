× Lava heating up the water around Hawaii affecting our weather here in Chicago?

Dear Tom,

The Hawaiian volcanic eruption is producing lava flows that are pouring into the Pacific Ocean. Is all that lava heating up the water enough to affect our weather here in Chicago now or in the next winter?

— Tom Pahl, Bridgeview

Dear Tom,

The ongoing eruption of the Mount Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island, while massive, will have no effect on the weather here in Chicago, nor will lava flowing into the Pacific Ocean provide enough heat to warm the ocean’s water other than in the immediate vicinity of the lava’s entry points into the water.

In addition, gases escaping into the atmosphere from the volcano present a threat to people who inhale the fumes right there, but those gases dissipate a short distance away from the volcano and cause no additional problems.