Kim Kardashian said she felt ‘connection’ to Alice Johnson and wanted to help

Six months ago, Kim Kardashian West first saw a story come across her Twitter feed about Alice Marie Johnson, a nonviolent drug offender serving a life sentence, and “felt this connection” to her.

So, the reality TV star set out to help. Ivanka Trump was one of the first people she reached out to about Johnson’s case, Kardashian told CNN’s Van Jones on Thursday.

Kardashian also asked President Donald Trump’s daughter for a meeting with her father, Kardashian said, recounting her role in President Trump’s decision to grant Johnson clemency.

That meeting took place last week — on Johnson’s birthday — and Kardashian said she tried to use her platform to help those who had been working on the 63-year-old’s case.

“I told Alice, ‘I’m never going to give up. So, I’ll do what I have to do … to get you out or make this happen if I have the power to do that,’ ” she said.

She said the President “felt it. He was compassionate. He was sympathetic to her,” during their meeting.

Citing Johnson’s good behavior and rehabilitation, Trump on Wednesday commuted the first-time nonviolent drug offender’s life sentence a week after meeting with Kardashian.

An emotional Johnson left an Alabama prison on Wednesday, marveling at her freedom after 21 years behind bars, grateful for a second chance and craving seafood.

Johnson was convicted in 1996 of conspiracy to possess cocaine and attempted possession of cocaine. She was sentenced to life in prison. At the time, Johnson was seven months pregnant, according to her daughter, Catina Scales.

Kardashian said she broke the news to Johnson on the phone. Johnson screamed, Kardashian recalled.

“We cried, maybe, on the phone for like three minutes straight, everyone was just crying.”

