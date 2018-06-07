‘It’s terrifying’: Chicago community fears 4 missing females may be linked

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A Chicago pastor and West Side mother are seeking help finding young women and teen girls who have recently gone missing in the city.

The duo, like many on the West Side, are wondering whether the cases could be linked.

Since March, at least four women and girls have gone missing: Sadaria Davis, 15; Shantieya Smith, 26; Victoria Garrett, 15; and Anna Stanislawczyk, 18. Davis was found dead in an abandoned building May 11. The other three are still missing.

"We started noticing that young women were disappearing and nobody was finding them," the Rev. Robin Hood said in an interview Thursday. "Increasingly, the neighborhood began to talk about people that were missing. We know sometimes that people who are runaways or missing — they sometimes show up. But the fear that we have ... is that these last four young ladies didn't show up, and one of them is dead."

He continued: "It's terrifying. It really doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out something is going on."

The Chicago Police Department has not determined the cases are related. Detectives continue to investigate.

Smith's mother, Latonya Moore, has been sharing flyers asking for help finding her daughter. Moore is especially worried because Smith has a 7-year-old daughter she would not abandon.

Moore said Smith was last seen in late May with a man she knows from the neighborhood. He has since changed his phone number, Moore said, and even threatened the family.

Activists and West Side residents plan to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday outside the Ogden District police station, 3315 W. Ogden Ave.

Shantieya Smith, 26, was last seen May 25 in the 1600 block of South Central Avenue.

Victoria Garrett, 15, was last seen June 5 in the 4000 block of West Grenshaw Street.

Anna Stanislawczyk, 18, was last seen March 16 in the 3600 block of West Filmore Street.

Sadaria Davis, 15, was last seen April 27 in the 4200 block of West Adams Street. She was found dead May 11.