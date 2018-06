Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's a 100% chance of slime in meteorologist Morgan Kolkmeyer's forecast!

Actor Kel Mitchell joined WGN Morning News Thursday to promote Nickelodeon SlimeFest - which is coming to Chicago's Northerly Island June 9-10. In honor of SlimeFest our very own Morgan Kolkmeyer took one for the team and got slimed.

For tickets and more information on the festival visit Nickelodeon SlimeFest website.

Where are my fellow early 90s babies at? I'm getting slimed by @Iamkelmitchell on @wgnmorningnews. This is what happens when you're the youngest person on the show. pic.twitter.com/c8toTHuCE2 — Morgan Kolkmeyer (@MorganKolkmeyer) June 7, 2018

Just another day at the office. pic.twitter.com/DsXfa0yeP5 — Morgan Kolkmeyer (@MorganKolkmeyer) June 7, 2018