Excessive rainfall and a risk for severe storms Friday

Strong thunderstorms with potentially heavy flood-producing downpours are expected to develop over the Chicago area Friday and Friday night. There could be damaging winds and hail with a few of the strongest storms. One to two-inch-plus rainfalls could occur in short periods of time producing localized flash-flooding events.

The National Weather Prediction Center has a good portion of the Chicago area as well as the southeastern tip of Wisconsin, southwestern Lower Michigan and all of northern Indiana in the Slight Risk for excessive flood-producing rainfall (yellow-shaded area depicting up to a 25% chance of flash-flooding within 25 miles of a given location on the highlighted map). At the same time the National Storm Prediction center has the entire Chicago area in a Marginal Risk of severe storms (green-shaded area on the map below).

With a west-east-oriented frontal boundary vacillating along and generally south of the Interstate-80 corridor and a slow-eastward-moving upper-level disturbance tracking out of the central plains, clusters of thunderstorms could develop and move into our area later tonight and early Friday. Daytime heating and additional low-level moisture influx out of the southwest will likely further destabilize the existing air mass, leading to development of strong to severe storms/heavy downpours/flooding during the day into the overnight hours Friday/Friday night.

Severe Weather Outlook for Friday/Friday night…