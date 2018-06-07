× Chris Farley’s family settles bike-name lawsuit with Trek

MADISON, Wis. — Trek Bicycle says the family of the late “Saturday Night Live” star Chris Farley has settled a federal lawsuit against the Wisconsin-based company for naming its fat-tired bikes Farley.

Trek spokesman Eric Bjorling tells The Associated Press the settlement was reached Wednesday.

Terms are confidential, but Bjorling says Trek can continue making Farley bikes.

The lawsuit alleged Trek misappropriated Farley’s name and traded on his “fat guy” brand of comedy. Farley weighed about 400 pounds, the suit said, and “spent his entire career building, then capitalizing on, his unique brand of ‘fat guy’ humor and acting style.”

The lawsuit further said Farley “carefully guarded and policed his brand,” rejecting overtures from companies he felt did not warrant it, and even feared that losing weight would jeopardize his brand as a comedian.

Chris Farley was born and raised in Madison, about 30 miles from Waterloo, where Trek is based. He died in Chicago in 1997 from a drug overdose.

An attorney for Make Him Smile, a company founded and run by Farley’s family to protect his publicity and property rights, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.