× CHICAGO’S VERY OWN WGN-TV TO HOST LIFESOURCE BLOOD DRIVE ON JUNE 14 – WORLD BLOOD DONOR DAY!

CHICAGO, June 7, 2018 – WGN-TV is proud to be a part of “World Blood Donor Day.” Stop by WGN-TV Studios, 2501 W. Bradley Place, Chicago, 60618, on Thursday, June 14, from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. Participants will enjoy ice cream from Culver’s and receive a special commemorative LifeSource “World Blood Donor Day” keychain. Be the Match, the national bone marrow registry, will also be present for individuals interested in becoming a marrow donor.

HOW DO I PARTICPATE?

Click on this link: Schedule Your Donation Appointment

1. Click either Donor Login, Create Login or New Donor and register if necessary.

2. Scroll down and enter Group Code N70 in “Search by Group Code” field.

3. Select Tribune/WGN and hit select to schedule the appointment.

