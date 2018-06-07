Chicago officers rescue teen boy who was drowning in Wolf Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Two Chicago police officers are being called heroes after they jumped into Wolf Lake to rescue a 17-year-old boy who was drowning.

The rescue happened Tuesday around 7 p.m. at Wolf Lake, which is part of the Williams Powers State Fish and Wildlife Area. Officers David Sodetz and Robert McDonald, from the 4th District, responded to a 911 call. A woman said a teenage boy was having trouble swimming.

The officers arrived to see the teen in distress about 200 yards off shore. The fire department arrived quickly after as the officers were deciding what to do.

Officer McDonald is a former Chicago Park District lifeguard and said his past training gave him the confidence to make the water rescue.

“He was drifting way, going in and out of water. It was quick, we didn't really think, just grabbed a life vest from the fire department, stripped down our vests and belts and went in from there,” he said.

The teen was taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution but was released.